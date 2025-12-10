Malda Med Hosp blood bank running without valid licence for over a yr

Malda: A major lapse in regulatory compliance has surfaced at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) after it was revealed that the institution’s blood bank has been operating for more than a year without a valid licence. The situation has triggered concerns among health officials and citizens alike, as the blood bank is one of the most crucial facilities for Malda district and the wider Gour Bengal region.

According to hospital sources, the blood bank’s licence expired over a year ago. Although an application for renewal was submitted in due time, the updated licence has still not been issued. Hospital authorities claim that the renewal process has slowed down due to structural and administrative changes instructed by the Drug Control department.

Speaking on the matter, Prosenjit Bar, Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice-Principal (MSVP) of MMCH, said that the renewal process is underway. “We have applied for the licence renewal. Several new departments have been added and the bed capacity has increased over time.

The Drug Control authorities have asked for some modifications and we are completing those steps. The licence will be issued soon,” he stated. Hospital sources further revealed that a Central government team, visiting Malda under the 16th Common Review Mission last year, had flagged the issue after inspecting the blood bank. The team had expressed strong dissatisfaction over the absence of a valid licence, prompting the hospital administration to expedite the renewal procedures.

The Principal of Malda Medical College, Partha Pratim Mukhopadhyay, acknowledged the urgency of the matter. “The licence is extremely important. We are looking into it seriously and ensuring that it gets renewed at the earliest,” he said.

The blood bank, operational since the days when the facility was a district hospital before its upgrade in 2008, caters daily to a large number of patients. It maintains stock of almost all major blood groups and is essential for critical care, trauma cases, and emergency medical procedures.

Chairman of English Bazar Municipality and the hospital’s Rugi Kalyan Samiti, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, said he was unaware of the situation. “I did not know about this. I will speak to the MSVP,” he remarked.