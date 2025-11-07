Malda Med Hosp: 4 new MD courses launched

Malda: In a major boost to medical education and healthcare services in North Bengal, the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) has received official approval to introduce four new MD (Doctor of Medicine) courses—in General Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, and Biochemistry—from the 2025-26 academic session.

According to college authorities, each of these departments will offer four seats and the admission process will begin in the current academic year through the All-India medical admission system. The addition of these new postgraduate courses is expected to bring in 16 more doctors to the institute, who will not only serve patients but also participate in teaching undergraduate MBBS students.

Principal of Malda Medical College, Partha Pratim Mukhopadhyay, expressed his delight at the development, saying: “This is wonderful news for our institution.

We have already received the official letter from the Medical Council of India confirming approval for four new MD courses starting this academic year.” So far, MMCH has been offering MD courses in Paediatrics, Gynaecology and Microbiology. The college had earlier submitted proposals to the Medical Council of India (MCI) for additional subjects, supported by its improved infrastructure and growing academic facilities.

Bapilal Bala, head of the department of General Medicine, welcomed the approval, stating: “Our long-standing efforts have finally paid off. The new courses will benefit both students and the general public. With more specialised doctors and postgraduate students, patient care and academic standards will improve significantly.”