Malda Med College & Hosp to follow SoP for issuing injury reports

In a bid to facilitate the police to file testimonials and submit charge sheets to the court easily, the Malda Medical College and Hospital(MMCH) will follow a standard operating procedure(SOP) to issue injury reports of patients involved in police cases.

The district administration, the police, and the MMCH authorities met to discuss the matter and formulate such an SOP on Monday. The MMCH authorities are now talking to their doctors to streamline the process to issue such reports at the earliest.

Two kinds of patients with injuries come to the hospital in such cases. The ones who suffered minor injuries are released after being given primary treatment at the emergency ward. The others with serious injuries are admitted and discharged after a full-length treatment. It has been discussed that in case the patient was only treated at the emergency ward and was not admitted, then the report will be made there and the police will collect it from there. In the other case, the attending doctor will issue the report at the time of discharge of the patient, which will be picked up by the police later. This report will be released with the heading “Injury Report. “

A specific format is going to be used by the attending doctors to make the injury reports with minute details to help the police to frame the charges under the correct sections of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

Vaibhav Chowdhury, additional district magistrate (general) and in charge of Health, said: “We discussed making an SOP for quick disbursal of the injury report. It has been proposed to make such reports both at the emergency ward for the patient who was not admitted and at the time of discharge of the patient admitted there for the police to get them.” According to the police, due to the lack of this report, more often than not, they have to face several problems with paperwork to file a case or charge sheet. Parthapratim Mukherjee, principal of MMCH, said: “We are talking to our doctors over this and are trying to streamline the matter according to the proposals discussed in the meeting.”