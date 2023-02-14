Malda Med College & Hosp: 82 more PG seats approved

malda: Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) is going to have 82 new post-graduation seats shortly.



The proposal sent by this medical institution has been approved by the government.

A fund of about Rs 90 crore for infrastructure development has been allocated. The course is expected to start by the next academic year.

Dr Parthapratim Mukherjee, Principal of MMCH, said: “We had sent proposals for post-graduation study to both state and central governments. The proposal has been approved and 82 seats are allotted for MMCH. We are now looking forward to developing infrastructure and completing all paper works and other formalities.”

With post-graduation courses, medical students will now have almost all the subject options for their post-graduation level of study. On being introduced the courses will impart quality education while providing better medical services. The number of doctors serving the institution is also expected to rise.

Notably, MMCH started post-graduation courses in only three subjects namely Gynecology, Pediatrics and Microbiology, two years ago. The other subjects like General Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Radiology, Radiotherapy, ENT, and Pathology will now have four to five postgraduate seats each.

A total of 17 subjects are taught in the MMCH and all of these will have seats for

Post Graduation.