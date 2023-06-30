Malda man’s fusion music reaches the world stage

Malda: A song written, composed and produced by Shib Shankar Chowdhury of Malda, “Yada Yada” comprising a fusion of Sanskrit and English languages has been selected for presentation in the world’s renowned international conference “Innovation in Music 2023” to be organised at Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland, United Kingdom.



Perhaps, for the first time, Srimad Bhagavad Gita and the spiritualism of India in the form of Sanskrit-English fusion songs will be presented in front of the world.

T Chowdhury, a professor of humanities at Ghanikhan Chowdhury Institute of Engineering and Technology (GKCIET), said: “The research paper of this song investigates ways in which new sonic identity begins to emerge through the English language song “Yada Yada,” a fusion of English language and Sanskrit language which I have written, composed, sung and remain an executive producer. This song was published in 2022 from the UK by Integrity Publishing Ltd.”

The song has been published by the international music publishing company Integrity Publishing Ltd United Kingdom.

The song “Yada Yada” has been chosen for its innovative composition by the committee of the ‘Innovation in Music’, London. The song has been mixed and mastered by sound engineers of Air Studios, London. The song is going to represent Indian spiritualism.

In this song the rarest occurrence is that its form, lyrics and harmony express emotiveness through the Sanskrit verses in order to create a powerful impact of meditation while the chorus portions in the English language have been shown to create a bond between storytelling, arrangements of electronic sound with traditional artistic disciplines and technology with the view of upliftment of minds beyond materialistic gain and loss stated Chowdhury.

“Last year also in the Innovation In Music 2022 conference my song “I Am Virus” based on the worldwide pandemic got selected for a presentation at the Royal College of Music, Stockholm, Sweden,” he added. Biplab Dhar, a well-known cultural activist of Malda, said: “Shib Shankar is highly talented.”