Malda mangoes to be part of fest in Delhi

malda: The Horticulture department of Malda is preparing to send 19 metric tonnes of mangoes to Delhi for the Bengal Mango Utsav, which will be held from June 5 to June 19. Another 10 mt of mangoes will be sent to Kolkata for display in the same event, which will take place from June 21 to June 23. Every year, varieties of mangoes are transported to this event to delight the taste buds of Delhi residents.



The officials and farmers are expecting that these fruits will be sold at a profitable rate.

Samanta Layek, deputy director of the district Horticulture department, said: “We are now preparing to send 19 mt of mangoes to Delhi for the Utsav phase by phase else the fruits will rot. Simultaneously, we would be sending different varieties of mangoes in order of their harvesting. Gopalbhog mango will be sent first, then Himsagar followed by Langra, Fazli, Lakkhanbhog, and many more. Another 10 mt will also be sent to Kolkata.”

Some of the district horticulture officials and mango growers will participate in the event.

The fruits are placed in wooden crates for safe transport. The mangoes from the district have garnered attention from mango lovers in previous years. Mangoes that are grown exclusively in Malda managed to attract the attention of mango aficionados in India’s capital as well.