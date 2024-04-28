Malda: ‘Mango yield likely to touch half-mark of average’

Malda: Owing to the dual attack of untimely rain previously and now of a heatwave, the mango yield in Malda this season may touch the half-mark of the average production. It was almost 4 lakh metric tons the previous year but this time the yield is very unlikely to cross the 2 lakh-mark. The farmers of the district are advised by the district Horticulture department to water their plants adequately to save whatever fruits are on the trees.



The atmospheric temperature of Malda has crossed the 40°C level with the humidity levels below 20 per cent and a heatwave is ongoing in the district alongside many other districts of Bengal. The mercury is also slated to hit 42-44°C in the coming few days. This has dried up the trees and the threshold of fruits to trees. Previously, the prolonged winter and untimely rain also grievously injured the yield possibilities.

Almost 325 mm rains on March 19 and 20 due to low pressure caused a severe drop to the panicles in the iconic varieties of mangoes in Malda, Himsagar and Langra.

The Gopalbhog and Lakkhanbhog mango varieties have panicles on them and would bring yield almost of normal range. Samanta Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “The production of mangoes will definitely go very low this year and the present heatwave is also a contributory to that after the untimely rains in March. The farmers are advised to dig the soil in a round shape adjacent to the stem of the tree and water it. Spraying of water will also be a good idea. We are now trying to protect as much as we can.”

Ujjal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, said: “Malda is sure to have lost one half of the average production of mangoes being sandwiched by heat and rain. It’ll also result in a soaring price of the fruits.”