Malda mango traders frustrated as Budget fails to deliver on PM’s promise

Malda: Frustration ran high among mango traders and growers in Malda with the Union Budget failing to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of support to the mango and other industries into action.



The discontent has intensified after the Union Budget 2026 made no provision for Malda’s long-pending demands, including a Mango Hub, functional airport connectivity, and support for other key local sectors such as silk and Makhana.

During a major political address in Malda recently, Prime Minister Modi had assured to lend support to the mango economy by strengthening cold storage facilities and expanding food processing industries to curb post-harvest losses and boost farmers’ incomes. He had underlined Malda’s status as one of India’s premier mango-producing regions and spoke of modern cold chains and value-addition units creating jobs for youth and women.

However, traders allege that these assurances remain confined to speeches. “Big promises were made about cold storage and food processing, but nothing has happened on the ground,” said a senior mango trader from English Bazar. “The budget has completely ignored Malda. Our frustration is now turning into anger.”

Malda produces over three lakh metric tonnes of mangoes annually and is globally known for G.I.-tagged varieties like Laxmanbhog, Himsagar and Fazli. Yet merchants say the absence of a centrally-declared Mango Hub, integrated cold chains and processing units forces farmers into distress sales every season.

The Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MMCCI) also reiterated its demand to make the existing Malda airport functional.

“Airport connectivity is crucial for exporting perishable agro-products like mangoes,” said MMCCI president Ujjal Saha. “Despite repeated appeals, there is no budgetary allocation for starting the airport.”

Saha further pointed out that the budget remained silent on Malda’s traditional silk industry which also has a GI tag and emerging makhana sector.

“There is nothing in the budget for silk or makhana, which are equally important for the district’s economy,” he said. “North Bengal and Malda continue to be deprived.”