Malda mango festival to showcase over 100 rare & exotic varieties

Malda: Often hailed as the “mango district” of Bengal, Malda is preparing to host a grand mango festival that promises to be a treat for fruit lovers. From June 19 to 22, the Malda College Ground in English Bazar will transform into a vibrant hub of colour, aroma and taste, as the district administration unveils over 100 varieties of mangoes — both indigenous and international.

While the familiar Langra, Himsagar, Lakshmanbhog and Amrapali will make their appearance, the festival aims to bring attention to several rare and lesser-known varieties. These include the almost-forgotten Ashudagi, Batashi, Dudhiya and Phuniya mangoes, once widely grown in the district but now on the verge of extinction.

“In the past, nearly 350 varieties of mangoes were cultivated in Malda. Today, that number has come down to around 240. Through this festival, we want to make people aware of our rich mango heritage and encourage efforts to conserve these rare varieties,” said Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the district Horticulture department.

The event will not only feature local growers from Malda but also farmers from neighbouring districts like Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Murshidabad. Talks are ongoing to include participants from other South Bengal districts as well.

Highlighting the diversity of the festival, Layek added: “This year, we’re introducing international mango varieties from Thailand, Europe and the United States. Visitors will get to see and taste exotic mangoes like Thailand’s Red Palmer, Red Ivory, Chok Anan, Chakapat, Mahachanok and Katimon, as well as European and American varieties such as Tony Atkins, Honeydew and Sensation.” Apart from fresh mangoes, the festival will also feature a wide range of mango-based products such as mango pickles, amsotto (sun-dried mango pulp), mango sweets, mango yogurt (amdoi) and the ever-popular mango ‘payesh’.

“We want this festival to serve not only as a celebration of taste but also as an educational experience.

By showcasing the diversity and cultural value of mangoes, we hope to inspire both consumers and cultivators to value and preserve our mango legacy,” stated Uzzal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association.

The Malda Mango Festival promises to be more than just a marketplace — it will be a celebration of tradition, biodiversity and international flavour.