Malda: Man strangles wife to death

Malda: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband during a heated argument at Rampur village under the Bhakri Gram Panchayat in Malda’s Chanchal police station area late Monday.

The victim woman has been identified as Najida Parvin (26).

According to police sources, accused Nawaz Sharif confessed to killing his wife in a moment of anger. The couple had been married for nearly 10 years and had two young sons. Neighbours reported frequent quarrels between the couple, pointing to ongoing domestic discord.

Najida’s father, Nurul Islam, said the couple had dinner at his house before returning home. “Later that night, we heard that my daughter had died. I saw marks on her neck...my son-in-law killed her. I still cannot believe it,” he said.

Neighbour Sheikh Islam confirmed hearing an argument that night. “Later, I was informed that Najida had died. I saw the marks on her neck. It was clearly a case of strangulation,” he stated.

Another resident, Pinku Ali, said Nawaz called him outside during the night, saying something had happened to Najida. Upon reaching the house, he found her lifeless body.

Police have arrested Nawaz and sent Najida’s body for post-mortem at Malda Medical College and Hospital. An investigation is underway to uncover the details behind this tragic domestic crime.