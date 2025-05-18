Malda: Man sentenced to death for killing parents, sister and grandmother

Kolkata: A court in Malda district sentenced Md Asif to death on Saturday for killing his parents, sister and grandmother over a property dispute. The murders took place on February 28, 2021, in the Kaliachak area. Reportedly, Asif sedated and strangled his father, mother, sister and grandmother, then buried them in a hidden reservoir he had built inside the house and sealed it with bricks. He also drugged his elder brother, who regained consciousness and escaped.

Based on Arif's statement, police recovered the decomposed bodies from under the storeroom floor and arrested Asif three months later. District Judge Subhayu Banerjee convicted him under various IPC sections.