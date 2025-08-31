Malda: Man held for killing wife

Malda: A three-month-old undetected murder case in Malda’s Pukhuria has finally been solved with the arrest of the victim’s husband. The case, registered on June 18, was lodged after the mysterious death of Samena Bibi on June 17. Initially, her husband, Sheikh Sahed, reported that his wife had been found unconscious in a mango orchard at Hetabari, where she had gone to collect mangoes.

She was rushed to Araidanga Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The post-mortem report later confirmed that the death was caused by strangulation with a ligature and was homicidal in nature.

During the investigation, police noted suspicious behaviour from Sahed, including preventing others from assisting in transporting the body and displaying unusual changes in routine. On sustained interrogation, Sahed broke down and confessed to murdering his wife over a dispute regarding land registration in favour of her and their children. He admitted to strangling her, transporting the body to the orchard by TOTO, and attempting to conceal the injuries.

Police arrested Sahed and produced him before the court, seeking police remand.