Malda: Man gets life in prison for raping two minor girls

Malda: A man has been convicted to lifetime imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Additional District Judge’s Second Court (Special POCSO Court) of Malda sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping two minor girls.

After 4 years of legal proceedings, the court pronounced the final sentence on Thursday. Justice Rajib Saha convicted Ram Sarkar to lifetime imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000, failing which an additional imprisonment of two years would be levied. The fine amount will be distributed evenly between the two victims, stated the court.

On September 22, 2020, the then superintendent of children’s home for girls had filed a complaint at the women’s police station. The girls had earlier been rescued by the police from an alleged sex racket running in a house. They were then sent to the children’s home. The superintendent of the home came to know that the girls had been repeatedly raped by the convict with the help of six others. He was a gym instructor.

The police registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested seven individuals, with Sarkar identified as the principal accused. It also came to light that Sarkar had previously been arrested and charged by the police under Arms act. Asit Bose, public prosecutor in charge, said: “The six accused abettors have been acquitted by the court as charges framed against them could not be proved. A total of 13 witnesses have recorded their statements in the case and the medical reports of the two girls have also proved the sexual assault on them. The court has awarded the convicted with the highest possible imprisonment under Section 6 of POCSO Act.”