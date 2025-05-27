Malda: Man critically injured in shootout, 2 held

Malda: A 30-year-old local resident was critically injured in a shootout in Malda’s Mozampur area on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that two suspects have been arrested.

The victim, identified as Karim Khan, was found critically injured near a litchi orchard close to his house under the Kaliachak Police Station area. The incident occurred at around 8 pm, when Karim had reportedly gone to work near the orchard.

His family was informed shortly after. They rushed to find him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), where he remains in critical condition. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the identity of the shooter is yet to be confirmed. Karim’s mother, Rina Bibi, expressed her anguish, saying: “We have no idea who would target my son.” The incident has left the local community in shock, particularly since the area had remained peaceful in recent months. Two individuals, Shaikh Washed Ali (55) and Mohammad Hamidul Shaikh (27), both residents of the same locality, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police suspect that the attack may be linked to an ongoing rivalry between two local gangs. Investigations are underway to uncover the full details and bring those responsible to justice.