Malda: Mamata inaugurates 24 projects worth Rs 75 crore

Malda: Stating that the Ganga erosion is a serious threat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the administrative meeting held at the Malda College Auditorium sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the current year.



She inaugurated 24 projects worth about Rs 75 crore and laid foundation stones remotely for 16 others, worth Rs 53 crore.

Regarding the Ganga erosion, prevention work is to be done in phases for the next 10 years, directed the Chief Minister. She further directed for the convergence of funds from Panchayats to procure mangrove saplings and Vetiver grass to be planted along the river banks to check erosion.

She provided jobs of Home Guards to two widows along with a man. The husband of the widows and the wife of the man had died in a bus accident on January 30, the night before her benefit distribution programme in Malda district during her last visit.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister from the administrative meeting in Malda include two reinforced concrete bridges in the English Bazar block over Kalindri worth Rs 9 crore 70 lakh and over Bhagirathi worth Rs 6 crore 35 lakh.

She also inaugurated the stretch of 13.6 km road from Bhaluka Rail Station to Tulsihatta worth Rs 10 crore 52 lakh to benefit at least 70,000 people.

Various other schemes were inaugurated in Bamangola, Gazole, Habibpur, Old Malda, Ratua 1, Manikchak, Chanchal 1 and 2 blocks.

Two girls’ hostels of 100 seats at Hatimari High School in Gazole and Akandaberi SC High School were also opened by Banerjee. A twenty bedded Covid ward in Samsi Rural Hospital of Ratua 1 and a community hall in Kaliachak 3 were also inaugurated.

She also proposed the enactment of laws to stop the sale of mango orchards for construction of buildings, without government permission and value addition to mango to be sold in government stalls.

“Rs 50 crore is being allocated for river erosion prevention in Murshidabad and Malda for this year from the Pollution Control Board funds. Do it phase by phase. This is a serious issue here. The Forest Department will produce Vetiver grass and mangrove sapling to be planted along the banks for a stronghold of the soil. Contractors will take up maintenance work for the next twenty years and the environment department will monitor everything,” the Chief Minister said.

She also opined to restrict people from living within 5 kilometres of the River Ganga for fear of the banks being destroyed due to erosion. Housing schemes are to be taken up by the state government to accommodate the people who have lost their houses owing to river erosion. Land patta will also be delivered to those who have lost their land in erosion.

Banerjee in her meeting directed the administration to remain alert during the cyclone Mocha cyclone. She directed to start studies in Santhali language in Pakuahaat Degree College in Habibpur. For the exporters of the districts she promised to give concessions on the fines being imposed on the trucks not under the SUVIDHA portal.

The CM also advised migrant labourers to enrol their workplace details, including name, address and workplace in the Karmasathi-Parijayee Shramik portal of the state government to facilitate help in case of any emergency.

“If any such worker fails to communicate with his family or falls sick or dies the government with the help of this portal will be able to track the worker,” she said. She also stated that students going to other states or countries should enlist at the Apon Bangla portal to tackle similar emergencies.

“This portal is also helpful for those who want to do something for Bengal like singer Arjit Singh expressed his desire to build a hospital,” she said.