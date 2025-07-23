Malda- Lucknow route gets weekly Amrit Bharat Express

Malda: In a major step towards enhancing Rail connectivity and boosting regional trade, Malda got a new Amrit Bharat Express connecting Malda Town to Gomtinagar, Lucknow. The new weekly service is poised to benefit thousands of passengers, including traders, tourists, students and pilgrims.

The first journey of the train will begin on July 24, with the train departing Malda Town every Thursday at 7:25 pm reaching Gomtinagar at 3:40 pm the following day. The return leg will start from Gomtinagar on Fridays at 6:40 pm arriving back in Malda Town by 4:40 pm on Saturday.

Initially, the train will halt at Bhagalpur, Kiul, New West Cabin and Malharpur, with 22 modern LHB coaches—a mix of sleeper and unreserved class—designed for comfort, safety and affordability. The train is part of the Indian Railways’ new-generation Amrit Bharat 2.0 series, featuring improved passenger amenities. Welcoming the initiative, DRM Manish Kumar Gupta said: “We will soon issue a passenger notice.

This decision was made keeping in mind the growing demand from traders and passengers on this route.”

The new rail link is also seen as a potential game-changer for Malda’s silk industry, offering faster and more reliable transport to markets in central and northern India. Khagen Murmu, MP from North Malda, expressed gratitude, saying: “I had written to the Railway Ministry regarding this demand.

I thank the Railway minister. Under our government, Malda has received both Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.”

Jayanta Kundu, Secretary of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, added: “This is excellent news. We hope the service runs at least three times a week in the near future.”

The route is also expected to benefit pilgrims traveling to Ayodhya, located close to Gomtinagar, adding religious tourism to the economic promise of the new service.