Malda: Landowners halt embankment construction over compensation dispute

Malda: Embankment construction work in Bhutni under Malda’s Manikchak block has come to a standstill once again, as local landowners protested over lack of compensation. The incident occurred in Kesharpur Kalutontola area of Hiranandapur in Bhutni, where villagers have refused to allow construction on their Riaiyati (privately owned) land without prior compensation.

Following the 2024 floods, which severely damaged the ring embankment along the Ganga River, the state government had initiated reconstruction work. While most of the project is near completion, nearly two kilometres of construction remain on private land — now the centre of conflict. Earlier, the district administration had held a meeting with landowners and assured them of compensation. Based on these assurances, construction resumed. However, the landowners later alleged they were excluded from the official meeting, and that discussions took place with residents of neighbouring villages instead. They also claimed they have not received any formal notice of land acquisition or compensation. As construction work began on their lands, landowners stopped the project, citing threats and intimidation by contractors who, they allege, even warned of police action if they resisted. They demand that the government issue official notices, acquire the land legally and provide compensation before any further work is undertaken.

“We want the embankment to be built, but only after our rights are acknowledged,” said a local landowner. Until their demands are met, the embankment work remains stalled.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The Chief Minister has given approval for purchase of said land and funds have been placed to district irrigation officials by the concerned department. The landowners will receive payments soon.”