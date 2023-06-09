Malda: Land bank to be built to accommodate erosion-affected people

malda: As per directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Malda district administration will construct a land bank in 5 blocks of the district to accommodate the river bank erosion affected people.



After a careful survey of the nature of land in these blocks, including government and Khas lands, this bank will be created.

These blocks are the ones through which River Ganga flows in the district, namely Manikchak, Ratua 1, Harishchandrapur 2, Kaliachak 2 and 3.

The concerned block development officers (BDO) have been directed to start the process.

Once the land is marked for the bank then they will be distributed among the people who have lost their land to the River Ganga.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “As per the direction of the Chief Minister we are to mark lands in 5 blocks of Malda for a land bank to be given away among erosion affected people. The nature of lands in these blocks is now being looked into.”

Erosion on the banks of the Ganga has been affecting people severely from 1998. Thousands of people have lost their homes owing to erosion every year. Gauging the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sanctioned Rs 50 crore on 4 May during her administrative meeting at the Malda College Auditorium.