Malda: Kins of two deceased in Bhutni given ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

MALDA: The state government has provided Ex-gratia to two bereaved families affected by the recent flood in the Malda district. On Wednesday evening, Sabitri Mitra, MLA Manikchak presented cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each to the families of a young man and a minor who lost their lives in the floods.



MLA Mitra also distributed relief materials to the affected families. She explained: “Due to the severe flooding in Bhutni, a young man was electrocuted, and in Gopalpur, a minor drowned. The state government has provided Ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.”

The situation in Bhutni is dire, with 3 gram panchayats (GP) remaining completely inundated for almost a month. Residents have been forced to evacuate their homes and seek refuge on embankments or in government relief camps. Many are enduring severe conditions, living on rooftops or in makeshift shelters with limited access to clean drinking water. The stagnant floodwaters have started emitting foul odor, exacerbating health risks. Waterborne diseases are a significant concern.

Health officials are reaching out to flood-affected residents by boat. Abhikshankar Kumar, the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH), and his team are conducting health checks and providing free medicines to those in need. Health assessments and medical supplies are being delivered directly to homes in waterlogged areas, as well as to temporary shelters.

The health department is prepared for a potential outbreak of diarrhea as the floodwaters recede. A training session on managing diarrhea has been conducted for health workers, Regular health camps are being organized, with medical professionals visiting affected areas to provide essential care and medications. Last week, a notable event occurred at a relief camp where a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl. The BMOH’s team rescued 16 pregnant women from inundated areas and brought them to Manikchak Rural Hospital for care.

Food and emergency medical aid have also been distributed by the Manikchak Panchayat Samiti’s Food Officer, Rani Mondal, in the Koloni village. Abhikshankar Kumar said: “Health checks are ongoing at relief camps, and we are prepared for any disease outbreaks once the waters recede. We are confident that our efforts will help prevent widespread illness and support the affected communities.” Apart from government efforts, people from various walks of life are now visiting Bhutni with relief materials for the affected.