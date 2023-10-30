Malda: Kin creates uproar in hospital over youth’s death

Malda: The kin of a youth who died in the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) created an uproar on Sunday night around 9 pm alleging mistreatment. Almost 50 people entered the male ward and started vandalising the ward.



A huge contingent of police from English Bazar Police Station went to MMCH and controlled the situation.

Sahil Shaikh, 24 years old, a resident of Mirchak area under the English Bazar Police Station, was seriously injured in a road accident and was admitted to MMCH on Sunday.

The family of the deceased alleged that no quick response was received from the health officials there and only after repeated requests a nurse injected a medicine into the patient.

It is further alleged that the youth’s condition deteriorated after this and the nurse fled from the spot. The youth died after sometime and the angry mob tried to vandalise the ward but timely intervention from the police restricted the situation from getting worse. Puranjoy Saha, medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP), said: “No written complaint by the patient party was made alleging any mistreatment. The nurse injected a life saving drug but the patient was very critical. We are having a meeting in the college council to decide on the matter and to take steps to avoid such situations in future.”