Malda: Kidnapped minor student rescued within 72 hrs, 3 arrested

Malda: Within 72 hours of being kidnapped, the minor student from Boronagar Danga area under Kaliachak Police Station was rescued by the police. Apart from the uncle of the victim, 2 others have also been arrested in connection with the case.



On June 29, the police had received a written complaint from one Mohammad Enamul Hoque that his minor son had been kidnapped by his elder brother and nephew on June 28 at around 4 pm. The complaint said that the boy had taken the goats for grazing but did not return though the goats had returned on their own. Following this, he had received a ransom call demanding Rs 60 lakh. Hoque accused his brother and nephew to be behind the kidnapping and dubbed it a fallout of an old family dispute.

During the investigation, three teams were formed to trace the student. Emajuddin Shaikh (56), the elder brother of the complainant, was arrested. With the help of Special Operation Group, a mobile repair shop was tracked which led to the arrest of one of the kidnappers.

During probe, he confessed that he along with others, as per direction of the main accused, had kidnapped the boy and kept him in confinement.

Raids were also conducted on the night of June 30 as well as July 1 at various places in Mothabari. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “Further efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused persons.”