Malda: Key witness in TMC worker’s murder case shot at

Malda: Malda witnessed fresh political violence on Sunday evening when miscreants opened fire on the prime eyewitness of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker’s murder case. The victim, identified as Atikul Momin, himself a TMC supporter, sustained bullet injuries on his back and ribs. He was rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors extracted the bullet.

According to police and local sources, the attack took place at Amriti’s Kanaipur area under English Bazar Police Station limits. Eyewitnesses claimed that two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot at Momin before fleeing the scene. “One of the assailants was Sahid Sheikh, a prime accused in the earlier murder of TMC worker Abul Kalam Azad and the other was wearing a helmet. This was to prevent me from appearing in court as a witness. I am in fear now,” stated Momin. The July 10 incident in Lakshmipur had sent shockwaves through the district when Azad was hacked to death. Sahid Sheikh, along with several others, was named in the FIR. His father, Mainul Sheikh, a TMC Panchayat member, was arrested the same night and remains in judicial custody. However, Sahid has been absconding since then.

Antula Bibi, Momin’s mother, said: “Momin had been a key witness to the July killing and was targeted to eliminate crucial testimony. They wanted to silence him forever.”

The incident has sparked a fresh political row in Malda. BJP MP from North Malda, Khagen Murmu, accused the ruling TMC of fostering internal feuds over control and resources.

Dismissing the allegations, district TMC president Abdur Rahim Boxi said the matter was under police investigation. “Whoever is responsible will not be spared. Law will take its own course,” he asserted.

Police have launched a manhunt for Sahid Sheikh and his associates. Heavy deployment has been made in the area to prevent further escalation.