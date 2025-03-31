Malda: Internet suspended in 4 key locations; Sec 163 BNSS imposed

Malda: The tense atmosphere that gripped Mothabari following violent clashes between two groups is gradually subsiding. Local businesses are reopening, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy before the upcoming festivities. Despite the return to routine activities, the unrest has ignited debates over rumours, alleged political conspiracies and the involvement of outsiders. While all political factions acknowledge these factors, they continue to blame each other for the turmoil. 63 persons have been arrested in connection to different incidents.

To maintain law and order, police patrols have intensified and internet services remain suspended in four key locations, including Mothabari. Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed, restricting large gatherings. Over 300 police personnel have been deployed, with 34 individuals arrested on Friday and an additional 39 arrested later. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who was scheduled to visit Mothabari on Sunday, was stopped by police near Sadullapur, fearing further disruptions. Majumdar staged a sit-in protest and demanded to be allowed to visit the victims whose shops were vandalized on April 27. BJP supporters burnt tyres in protest.

“The police are acting with double standards, allowing TMC leaders to move freely while victims live in fear. We can easily break the barricades, but we respect democracy and not hooliganism, unlike TMC,” said Majumdar.

TMC minister Sabina Yeasmin countered: “Strict action has been taken against those responsible. Investigations are ongoing to identify culprits and remove fake videos from social media.” The violence erupted on March 27 following a gathering at the PWD field in Mothabari, which the police attempted to disperse, leading to clashes that continued the next day.

The initial trigger was a March 25 procession where loud music and celebrations reportedly led to an altercation with a local resident. The incident was later amplified on social media, fuelling tensions that culminated in the March 27 violence. Many locals criticised the police for not taking prompt action on March 25, believing it could have prevented the escalation. In an effort to restore normalcy, Congress Zilla Parishad member Sayem Chowdhury has urged local shopkeepers to reopen their businesses. He stated that the violence does not reflect Mothabari’s true nature and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of inciting tensions to protect its electoral base. BJP leaders, on the other hand, claim the unrest is part of a broader political strategy to influence the upcoming elections.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania affirmed: “Law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to ensure lasting peace. Until complete stability is restored, internet services in Mothabari, Kaliachak, Sujapur and Amriti will remain suspended.”

Meanwhile, the district TMC convened a meeting at the Town Hall under English Bazar Police Station on Sunday. Leaders discussed ways to maintain peace during the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami festivities, emphasising the importance of communal harmony.