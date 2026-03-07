Malda intensifies HIV screening, over 3K patients under treatment

Malda: The district health department has intensified HIV screening and awareness initiatives in Malda to curb the spread of the disease in the district as well as neighbouring areas of West Bengal and adjoining states. Health officials are conducting extensive tests in vulnerable locations and among high-risk groups to detect HIV cases early and ensure timely treatment.



According to the district health department, special attention is being given to places and communities considered vulnerable to the infection. Screening programmes have been carried out among truck drivers at the Mahadipur land port and inmates of correctional homes. Health workers are also identifying people who may be at risk and encouraging them to undergo testing.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) and nodal officer Amitabha Mandal said the district administration is taking multiple steps to prevent further transmission of the disease.

“We are working intensively to regulate the spread and have been trying to detect the disease as early as possible to restrain further transfer. Tests have been conducted among vulnerable people like truck drivers at Mahadipur land port and inmates of the correctional homes,” he said.

Mandal added that once a person tests positive, they are immediately referred to the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre at Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. “Every single step according to detection and treatment protocol is being carried out with utmost importance and care,” he added. Health officials are also focusing on preventing transmission from parents to newborns.

As part of this effort, every pregnant woman in the district is being tested for HIV. Those found infected are referred to the ART centre for treatment and monitoring.

Currently, more than 3,000 people are undergoing treatment at the ART centre in Malda, of whom over 300 are minors below the age of 15. Experts said the situation is presently under control and noted that many patients receiving treatment in Malda come from neighbouring

districts such as North and South Dinajpur, as well as from Bihar and Jharkhand, often preferring treatment outside their home districts for

privacy reasons.