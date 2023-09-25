Malda: Integrated Control Room opened to combat dengue

Malda: The district Health department has opened an Integrated Control Room in the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH)-2. This control room is meant for integration between vector control and case management related to dengue.



The control room will also coordinate with the expert deputed district-wise from the state whenever necessary.

The present dengue situation in Malda, according to officials, is under control and steps are being taken to get a stable hold on the situation.

Sudipta Bhaduri, CMOH Malda, said: “In case of vector-borne disease control, many departments are involved, including Panchayats, municipalities and the Health department. To build up a strong cooperation, communication and coordination among these, the control room has been created. It is for better management and understanding of the situation.”Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for dengue, get a favourable atmosphere during the untimely rains of autumn, now occurring in Malda. The number of dengue cases is on the rise across the district gradually. According to information from the Health department, nearly 87 people are infected with dengue in the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) area alone.

Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “Our health workers are conducting a special operation to combat dengue. They are going door-to-door in every ward for identification. Mac Elisa machines have been installed at two health centres in EBM for the detection of dengue. People are also being made aware to not allow water to get stagnant.”

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The incidence of dengue is a little high in three wards of EBM area. Special attention has been given to 12 Gram Panchayats of the district apart from EBM area. Control rooms have been opened in every block.”