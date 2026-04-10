Malda incident: Cases transferred to NIA

Malda: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Malda, on Thursday, ordered the transfer of all accused persons and case records related to the Mothabari unrest to the NIA. The directive follows a petition filed by the central agency, which has already re-registered an FIR in the Bankshall Court in Kolkata.



A total of 12 cases—seven from Mothabari PS and five from Kaliachak—are now under the NIA’s jurisdiction, involving nearly 50 accused. The move comes after the Supreme Court directed the NIA to investigate all cases and accused collectively. The agency is expected to appoint 12 separate investigating officers for each case.

Meanwhile, the main instigator, Mofakkerul Islam, earlier identified as a key conspirator by state police and who was remanded to judicial custody till 17 April, has also been handed over to NIA.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Debjyoti Paul confirmed the development, stating: “As per the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order, the investigation authority has changed. The CJM court has directed the handing over of all accused and judicial case records to the NIA. The accused will be produced before the special NIA court in Bankshall accordingly.”

The accused lodged in Malda Correctional Home will be produced before the designated NIA court along with relevant case files, following legal procedures under the BNS. The NIA is also scheduled to submit a status report to the Supreme Court on April 13.

The cases stem from violent protests on April 1 and 2 in Sujapur, Jalalpur, and Mothabari areas, where seven judicial officers were allegedly confined inside the Kaliachak II Block Development Office. They were later rescued, though their convoy reportedly came under attack.