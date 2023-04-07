Malda: In 6 days, about 1L women visit Duare Sarkar

Malda: About 1 lakh women paid a visit to the Duare Sarkar camps in Malda district seeking various benefits offered by the state government from April 1 and 6.



The total number of footprints in these camps has surpassed 1 lakh 28 thousand till April 6.

The fact was brought forth through a press conference on Thursday evening held by the district administration. Some special initiatives and positive responses taken in these camps were also elaborated on during the meeting held by the officials.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “As per guidelines of the government, the sixth phase of Duare Sarkar camps is being organised. We took some initiatives to serve the people better. There are some cases also where the entire team has endowed the beneficiaries with their benefits very quickly considering the urgency of the situation.”

Among the special initiatives, health camps to measure basic parameters like haemoglobin, blood sugar and blood pressure have been set up at major Duare Sarkar camps of the district. Another initiative is the establishment of a temporary crèche to cater to the children coming with their mothers in the camps where women’s footfall is high. Under the scheme, Chokher Alo, free eye camps to provide correctional glasses and detect cataracts are being done on a regular basis. Moreover, people with cataracts are being screened for free transportation and surgery.

Octogenarian Ayesh of Malatipur in Chanchal was handed over a Swasthya Sathi card within a few hours considering his ailing heart and the urgency of treatment on April 2. Kishan Credit Card of Rizia Bibi of Bahirgachi 2 in Gazole was processed and handed over to her in five days with the benefit of Rs 2,500. Differently abled Raju Shaikh of Jalalpur in Kaliachak had his ration card corrected within a short period with a greeting message.

Eligible women need neither the Swasthya Sathi card to apply for Lakhsmir Bhandar nor there is a limit to the number of beneficiaries under the widow pension.