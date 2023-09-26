Malda: IGP North Bengal launches CCTV control room

Malda: Malda has got CCTV surveillance through 550 cameras across the district and a new QR code-enabled Malkhana or evidence room at English Bazar Police Station (EBPS).



The inauguration of the CCTV control room, Malkhana along with the waiting shed at EBPS with drinking water facilities was inaugurated by Rajesh Yadav, Inspector General of Police (IGP)North Bengal Region on Tuesday morning.

Among the 107 cameras, about 80 have already been installed in English Bazar with 2 of them having an Automated Number Plate Reading (ANPR) system.

This system will automatically locate the number plate of any wanted vehicle that passes through the camera range and can send an alert message to the police.

IGP Yadav said: “Traffic control, especially during Puja, will benefit from this surveillance. The officer monitoring the live feed can also take steps to control the situation. Even if anything untoward happens, the escape roots from the place of occurrence can also be scanned for probe and to catch the offenders.”

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The initiative is praiseworthy and if any help from civil administration is needed, we are ready.”