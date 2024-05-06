Malda: IC Habibpur removed

Kolkata: Within a few hours after removing the Inspector in-charge (IC) of Habibpur Police Station in Malda, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday appointed Akshay Pal as the IC of Habibpur.

Habibpur falls under Malda district and the two Parliamentary constituencies in the district – Malda North and Malda South go for polls on May 7, during the third phase

of polls.

Pal was posted as Court Inspector in Cooch Behar where the polls were held in the very first phase. On Sunday morning, the poll panel had issued orders for removal of incumbent Debabrata Chakraborty to a non-election related post and asked the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to appoint a new IC by 3 pm and accordingly sent a compliance report to the Election Commission of India. The CEO immediately responded. The Commission on Saturday night directed the state CEO to transfer the OC of Ranitala Police Station Rabindranath Biswas in Murshidabad to a non-election related post. Khurshid Alam has been handed over the charge of Ranitala Police Station under Bhagabangola Assembly constituency.

The poll panel on Saturday appointed Jayanta Kumar Mukherjee as the new OC (Officer in Charge ) of Anandapur Police Station under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police and nominated Amarjit Biswas as the OC of Diamond Harbour Police Station.

The incumbents of these police stations were removed by the poll panel on Friday. Mukherjee was posted as Inspector in the Detective Department of Kolkata Police while Biswas was working in the Intelligence branch of the state police. The Commission on Friday ordered the transfer of these two OCs to non-election related posts.