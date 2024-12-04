Malda hotels decide to bar Bangladeshi nationals

Malda: Hotel owners in the border district of Malda have decided to stop renting rooms to Bangladeshi nationals, citing concerns over verifying travel documents and the potential risks of illegal activities. The decision comes amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, which has raised alarm among the local business community.

Malda, which sees 400-500 Bangladeshi visitors daily for purposes such as medical treatment and business, has become a focal point for cross-border movement. However, local hoteliers have expressed apprehension about accommodating foreign nationals without reliable documentation, fearing possible legal repercussions.

Krishnendu Chowdhury, Secretary of the Malda Hotel Owners Association, said the move was necessary to avoid complications arising from the current situation.

“We cannot take risks with foreigners’ documentation, especially during such turbulent times,” he stated.

The Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce has endorsed this stance, highlighting the instability in Bangladesh, where attacks on minority communities have reportedly increased. Chamber members also warned of the potential for undocumented individuals to exploit the border to enter India.