Malda hosting multiple events on consumer protection, road safety & welfare schemes

Malda: The district of Malda is hosting different government initiatives and programmes focusing on consumer rights, women’s empowerment, road safety and welfare schemes. These events are drawing large crowds and fostering community engagement.

The ‘Consumer Protection Fair’ commenced on Tuesday, with two separate events being held at English Bazar and Chanchal. The fair, which will run until January 31, was inaugurated at Swami Vivekananda Sports Ground in English Bazar with a colourful procession showcasing local culture. Educational institutions participated and traditional performances like Gambhira and Mask dance were held, reflecting Malda’s rich heritage.

Minister of Consumer Affairs Biplab Mitra, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about consumer rights and stated: “The state of West Bengal has made special efforts in consumer protection thereby constituting a unique Consumer Protection department.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Srishtisree Fair’ kicked off at Malda College grounds on Wednesday, providing a platform for women from self-help groups across 11 districts to showcase and sell products they’ve made. Minister Becharam Manna, while inaugurating the fair, praised the empowerment of women, citing the state’s investment of over Rs 900 crores in supporting women’s self-reliance. “These fairs are a vital source of income for many, with Malda district ranking second in the state for the initiative’s success,” said Manna.

In a significant move toward promoting road safety, the Road Safety Week kicked off with a special programme for school students. Around 300 students participated in a march through English Bazar, highlighting the importance of adhering to traffic rules. The event also featured Gambhira performances and a message from district officials emphasising the importance of educating children to ensure safer roads. Banibrata Das, DI Secondary, said: “Students are future citizens so they must be taught road safety properly.”

The ‘Duare Sarkar’ Phase 9, which aims to provide government services and welfare benefits to citizens at their doorsteps, continues to see remarkable success.

The programme, which runs until February 1, includes 4,074 camps, of which nearly 30 per cent are mobile.

The camps provide services under 37 schemes, including financial assistance for farming equipment. In Malda, the initiative has recorded over 5 lakh footfalls. Special camps have been arranged on boats for island residents and evening camps for tribal areas.