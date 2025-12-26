Malda horticulture dept to train school teachers, students in ginger cultivation

MALDA: In a move aimed at promoting self-reliance and healthy food practices in schools, the Horticulture department has decided to provide hands-on kitchen gardening training to schools in the Malda district. In the first phase, 20 schools have been selected where experts will train teachers and students in ginger cultivation, primarily to support the Mid-Day Meal programme.

Officials said most selected institutions are primary schools, with some junior high and high schools with Mid-Day Meal facilities also included. About 50 participants will attend the training.

Deputy director of the Malda Horticulture department, Samanta Layek, said the initiative is being launched keeping in mind the limited space available in school premises. “Almost every school has some vacant space, even in urban areas. Ginger cultivation does not require much land. We will teach students how to grow ginger using special grow bags filled with soil,” he said.

Layek added that the training would focus on practical learning. “The objective is to ensure that students learn cultivation with their own hands. Along with ginger farming, we will provide hands-on training on the use of manure and organic alternatives instead of chemical fertilisers,” he said.

Initially, the training will be limited to ginger cultivation, as ginger is a regular ingredient in Mid-Day Meals.

“After this phase, we plan to gradually introduce papaya and other vegetables under the kitchen gardening programme in schools,” Layek informed.

Officials from the department said that after completion of the training, schools would be provided with essential materials. These include ginger seeds, special grow bags and organic inputs such as vermicompost.

“This support will help schools start cultivation immediately without additional expenses,” an official said.

The department is yet to finalise the training dates, but schools will be informed soon. The full ginger cultivation process will be taught in a single day. Horticulture department sources said the long-term aim of the project is to reduce dependency on market purchases for Mid-Day Meals while encouraging students to understand sustainable farming practices.

“Through this initiative, students will learn the value of growing their own food and develop an interest in eco-friendly agriculture,” a senior official said.