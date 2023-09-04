Malda Horticulture dept to send proposals for 10 new onion storages & 7 mango packing facilities

Malda: The Malda district Horticulture department is going to send a proposal to the state government for 10 new onion storage facilities. Along with this, a proposal for setting up 7 new packing facilities for mangoes will also be sent.



These facilities are meant to collect, sort, grade and pack the fruits ready to be sold in markets.

The storage facilities will be used to store the vegetables when the price is low. They can sell these vegetables when the prices are favourable. There are many such facilities in the blocks and are already functional. Samanta Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “From various blocks of the district, we have received requirements of these storage and packing units. The farmers have submitted the proposals and necessary documents.

We are sending the proposals to the state for approval. Once approved, we will issue work orders.” These low cost onion storage facilities can store up to 2.5 metric tons of onions for eight months. During January-February, onions are harvested and a share of the total crop is taken to these storages to be sold in the markets in November-December, when the rate of onion remains high owing to the scarcity in supply from other states.

The production of onions in the state meets almost forty per cent of the total consumption and can suffice from January to June only. Then onions are imported from other states. With the storage onions taken out in November-December, customers get onions at a lower price and the farmers too can earn profit. These storages need no electricity charges as they will have natural ventilation from all sides. The onions are kept here usually along with the plants.

Hanging from the racks, the vegetables get adequate air from all the sides to prevent moisture. Moisture causes black rot (an infection) in onions. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 1,75,000 of which 50 per cent, i.e. Rs. 87,500, will come as subsidy from the government.

In case of mango packing houses, the cost is Rs 4 lakh out of which Rs 2 lakh is subsidy.