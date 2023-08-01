Malda horticulture dept to distribute 7.5 lakh saplings

Malda: The Malda district horticulture department is going to distribute 7.5 lakh saplings of various vegetables and fruits in August before the commencement of the Horticulture Week celebration from August 22-28. For the first time, schools and Anganwadi centres will also be among the beneficiaries. These saplings are meant to strengthen the kitchen garden of these institutions.



The state government has already made arrangements for the saplings to be delivered to the department by this weekend, to start the distribution from next week. 19 farmers production organisations (FPO) of Malda will get saplings under this scheme. During the Horticulture Week celebration, various awareness programmes will be held in association with the officials of line departments. Samanta Layek, deputy director of district horticulture department, said: “We are to start distributing the sapling very shortly. We have held talks with the district inspector of primary schools and district project officer to provide the schools and Anganwadi centres with saplings according to their needs. The saplings to be distributed include, mango, papaya, guava, lemons, banana, berries, pomegranates and many more. The beneficiaries will be given saplings according to their requirements and landforms.”