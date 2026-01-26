Malda: Horticulture dept pushes gerbera and gladiolus cultivation

Malda: Famous for its mango orchards, Malda district is now preparing to carve out a new identity in floriculture. The district Horticulture department has taken a significant initiative to make the local flower market self-reliant and enhance farmers’ income by promoting the commercial cultivation of high-value flowers such as gerbera and gladiolus.



So far, flower cultivation in Malda has largely revolved around marigolds and hibiscus. Due to limited local production, flowers like gerbera and gladiolus—widely used in weddings, pujas and other social functions—have been imported from neighbouring districts. To reduce this dependency and strengthen local production, the Horticulture department has drawn up a plan to encourage farmers to diversify into these profitable varieties.

Officials said Malda’s soil and climatic conditions are well-suited for the cultivation of both gerbera and gladiolus. “We have assessed the situation and found that Malda’s environment is highly favourable for these flowers,” said Deputy Director of Horticulture Samanta Layek.

“At present, Gerbera and Gladiolus are brought from outside the district, despite strong demand in the local market. Our objective is to help farmers grow these flowers here itself and increase their income through planned cultivation.”

According to department sources, a few farmers have already experimented with small-scale cultivation of gerbera and gladiolus by planting one or two rows within their Marigold and Hibiscus fields. These trials have yielded positive results, encouraging the department to expand the initiative on a larger scale. As part of the programme, farmers will be provided with quality seedlings and seeds, along with training and technical guidance on modern cultivation practices. Gerbera, known for its vibrant colours and long shelf life, enjoys year-round demand, while gladiolus is a popular cut flower that fetches attractive prices in the market. “Both flowers are economically rewarding. Gladiolus, in particular, is widely used as a stick flower and has a good market rate,” a senior horticulture official said.

Local farmers have welcomed the move. Biswajit Biswas, a marigold grower from Muchia in Old Malda, said: “We are already earning profit from marigold cultivation. If we receive proper training and support for Gerbera or Gladiolus, it will further increase our income and open new opportunities for us.”

If the initiative succeeds, officials believe it will not only boost farmers’ earnings but also strengthen the district’s rural economy, giving Malda a fresh identity alongside its famed mangoes.