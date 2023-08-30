Malda holds workshop in disaster mgmt

With a view to create a group of youths having expertise in disaster management in every district of Bengal, a two-day state-level workshop was organised at District Panchayat Training and Resource Centre (DPTRC) under the English Bazar Police Station.

The workshop also addressed the issue of superstition. With the support and sponsor from the district administration, the programme was organised by the Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, Malda unit.

About 78 youths from all the districts except Cooch Behar and Hoogly took part in the workshop entitled ‘Young Science Activists’.

A team of Civil Defence cadets trained these youths on responses during disasters. About 10 state-level experts demonstrated several science-based tricks used by the cheaters to spread superstition.

Sunil Das, secretary of Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, Malda unit, said: “The youths from different districts trained in disaster management and anti-superstition can serve the society. These young science activists can volunteer in disasters thereby saving lives and also rescue people from being cheated by frauds.”