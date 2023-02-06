Malda: Health regulatory body members to review clinical establishments

malda: The members of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) will visit Malda on Tuesday to look into a number of complaints received by them.



The team will hold a meeting with the district health officials at the Collectorate building, office of the district magistrate in English Bazaar, the district headquarters. They will also meet the management and owners of private nursing homes of Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

According to administrative sources, four members of the Commission headed by Justice Ashim Kumar Banerjee (Retd), the Chairperson of WBCERC, will reach Malda on Tuesday morning. In Malda they will hold a meeting with the health department and district administration including District Magistrate Nitin Singhania; Additional District Magistrate (health) Vaibhav Chowdhury and the Chief Medical Officer of health Dr Papri Nayek. At 2pm they will have a meeting with the nursing home owners of the three districts at the Durgakinkar Sadan or Malda Auditorium under the English Bazaar police station.

It is learnt that complaints against various private health service providers had been filed with the Commission, though the exact number of such complaints were not disclosed. These are also to be looked into by the WBCERC team.

Nitin Singhania, DM, Malda said: “The delegation is coming to review the clinical establishment centers. We will provide them with all logistical support and information.”