Malda: Growers of 3 varieties of mangoes get GI certificates

Malda: There is reason enough to cheer for Malda. Growers of the three varieties of mangoes that had been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2008 from the Malda region, were handed over the GI certificates on Tuesday.



In the presence of Ujjwal Biswas, state minister of Science, Technology and Biotechnology department, the district administration handed over the certificates to growers of Khirsapati (Himsagar), Fazli and Laxman Bhog varieties of mangoes.

From now on, buyers and sellers will not have to verify the quality of these three varieties of Malda mangoes from certified growers. The GI label and a logo for these mangoes will be now designed.

The GI tag will emerge as a big boost, especially in the field of exports. A total of 235 growers of Malda have been identified to be handed over the certificates. Mangoes grown outside the GI region cannot bear the names — Khirsapati (Himsagar) Fazli and Laxman Bhog.

A programme was held at Malda Town Hall on Tuesday after which the farmers were selected and the programme was arranged to hand over GI recognition certificates to them. Biswas said: “The Ashwina variety of Malda is also under process for GI tag. Further, the amsatwa (dried mango pulp) can also be considered for the same. More farmers will get such GI tag certificates in future.”

Loknath Kumar, a mango grower of Araidanga area in Ratua II block who has been associated with mango cultivation for 25 to 30 years, said: “Even if mangoes are grown organically, their quality is checked when they go to other states or abroad. The GI tag has given confidence to the farmers and traders.”

Minister of state for Irrigation, Sabina Yasmin, said: “In future, I hope that other types of mango and litchi will also get GI recognition.”

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “With the GI tag, farmers will show more interest in growing these species of mangoes. In other parts of the country and the state, these mangoes will have added values as they have GI certification.”