Malda girl wins gold in javelin at National Youth Athletics Meet

Malda: Malda’s Misti Karmakar, has created history by becoming the first athlete from the district to qualify for an international athletics competition. With a series of outstanding performances at the state and national-level javelin throw events, she recently clinched the gold medal at the 20th Youth National Athletics Meet held at Patliputra Stadium in Bihar.

Misti, a Class 10 student of Jhaljhalia Railway High School, threw the javelin 45.04 metres, securing the first position in the girls’ category and earning a chance to compete at the international level. She currently trains at the SAI Camp in Jalpaiguri. Speaking about her achievement, she said: “My dream is to represent India. Now that I have an opportunity in the International Youth Athletics, I will work even harder to bring success.” Out of 20 athletes in the state team, only three participants were from Malda.

Notably, Misti’s gold was the only one won by Bengal at the event. Her coach, Asit Pal, expressed confidence in her future, saying: “Misti has immense potential and I believe she will achieve even greater success.” On Thursday morning, Misti returned to Malda with her medal and was warmly welcomed at Malda Railway Station by Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Secretary of Malda District Sports Association and Chairman of English Bazar Municipality, honoured her for her remarkable achievement.

Her father, Sanjay Karmakar, expressed pride in her success, stating: “She has made our family and district proud. We will continue to support her journey.”