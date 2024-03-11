Malda girl clinches gold in All India Police Archery Competition

Malda: Mandira Rajbanshi, a girl from Malda, shone bright in the All India Police Archery Competition (AIPAC), winning gold medal for the first time in the district. Hailing from a family of farmers, Mandira faced many hurdles since childhood, but finally overcame them all.



The Karnataka Police had organised the competition in Bangalore. Sports personalities from military, paramilitary and state police forces had taken part in the event in February where Rajbanshi beat all archers in her category from all over India and secured the gold medal. Rajbanshi is an Assam Rifles Officer by profession and is only 24-years-old. She is from Pirgai village of Mahishbathan Gram Panchayat of Old Malda Block. From childhood she has been a sports enthusiast and the family, in spite of having financial shortcomings, supported Mandira in all her endeavours. “An archery set costs almost Rs 3.5 lakh. Without the support of family members as well as the coach, it would have been an impossible task,” said Mandira. She started practicing in 2017 in Punjab under coach Achin Kumar.

“In 2022, I joined Assam Rifles. My dream is to play at the international level for the country in the future and win medals is yet to be fulfilled,” stated Mandira.

Ramesh Rajbanshi, Mandira’s father, said: “We are very proud of her achievement. I wish her all the best to play and win at the international championship in the near future to make her dream come true.”

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, president of Malda District Sports Association (DSA), said: “I am very confident of her success at the international level also and wish her all the best. We are ready to help her with anything. She is the pride of Malda.”