Malda: Gazole Stadium to get new look with about Rs 90L fund

Malda: The Block Sports Authority (BSA) Stadium is going to get a new look shortly after the renovation work that has already begun. About Rs 36 lakh have been spent on the renovation so far.



A proposal of Rs 50 lakh for stadium renovation has also been sent to West Bengal Tribal Development department. If the proposal gets the green signal, the cost for the stadium will be around

Rs 90 lakh.

Sudipta Biswas, Block Development Officer Gazole, said: “BSA ground is one of the places for practising sports in Gazole Block but water stagnates in this field due to poor drainage system. As a result, the field becomes unfit for sports. Malda Zilla Parishad and Gazole Panchayat Samiti have taken initiative to renovate the ground and drainage system. Field renovation work is going on.”

Biswas further added that the stadium would be opened for the sports persons after the new grass grows. A proposal to the Tribal Development department for renovation of the stadium for about Rs 50 lakh has also been sent.

The work will be done in three phases. In phase one, new soil was put in the stadium. About Rs 14 lakh have been spent for this.

The 2nd phase will cost about Rs 22 lakh and in this phase, work will be done on the drainage system of the stadium and for the improvement of the field.

The third phase will cost about Rs 50 lakh. This fund will be spent on renovating the stadium’s seating arrangements and other infrastructure. The proposals have been sent for the third phase of work by the administration to the concerned ministry.