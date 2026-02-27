Malda: Funds sanctioned, new fire station to soon come up in Gazole

Malda: A long-pending demand for a fire station in Gazole of Malda district is finally set to be fulfilled, with funds sanctioned and the tender process completed. The project has been entrusted to the Hooghly River Bridge Commission (HRBC), and officials have indicated that work will begin soon.



According to Shibananda Barman, Divisional Officer of the Fire and Emergency Services in Malda, the establishment of the Gazole fire station is now only a matter of time.

“The proposal had already received the green signal earlier. Now more than Rs 4.86 crore has been approved by the Fire Department.

We have been informed that work will commence shortly,” Barman said.

Sources in the block administration said that nearly Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the project. The state government took the initiative to set up the fire station, and land measuring 47 decimals was identified at Shalbona under Majhra Gram Panchayat along the Gazole–Bamangola road. The land, which was earlier under another department, has since been transferred to facilitate the project. Soil testing at the proposed site was conducted around mid-2025.

Gazole has emerged as one of the key industrial hubs in the district, with several mills, factories and markets coming up in recent years, similar to the industrial growth witnessed in Narayanpur of Old Malda.

However, in the absence of a local fire station, the area has remained vulnerable to fire hazards. Currently, fire engines have to travel more than 25 kilometres from English Bazar to reach Gazole. By the time they arrive, extensive damage is often unavoidable.

“The demand for a fire station in Gazole dates back to the Left Front regime, but it never materialised. This time, we are hopeful,” said a senior local resident.

Asit Prasad, Vice-President of the Gazole Merchants’ Association, welcomed the development. “Earlier, administrative officials, including the BDO and land department authorities, inspected the land. We were also present. We have heard that the fire station has received approval.

There are many mills, factories and shops here. We want the work to begin before the elections,” he said.

Officials maintained that the exact date of commencement would be decided by higher authorities, but reiterated that the project would start soon, bringing much-needed relief to local businesses and residents.