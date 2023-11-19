Malda forms 3-member enquiry committee over death of housewife in Bamongola

Malda: The Malda district administration has formed an enquiry committee to look into the death of the housewife, Mamoni Roy, aged 25 years of Maldanga village under the Bamongola Police Station.



The committee includes SDO Sadar Sub-Division, BDO Bamongola and BMOH which is to submit the report before the district magistrate within 7 days.

An initiative has also been taken to construct the 5-kilometre stretch of road in that village which allegedly hindered the family members of the deceased woman to call an ambulance or any other vehicle to take her to hospital

on Friday.

The video of the family members taking her on a cot hanging from a bamboo over their shoulders posted on social media by former Malda Zilla Parishad member of BJP, Bina Sarkar Kirtania,

sparked a controversy.

Kunal Ghosh, state spokesperson of TMC, laid the entire responsibility on the triple engine failure of the BJP there as the GP, ZP and MP seats have been won by the

saffron brigade.

As per district administration sources, the alleged delirious condition of the road was not so bad for motoring and marks of tractor plying on the road have been witnessed.

The initiative to construct the road at a cost of almost Rs 2 crore had already been taken before the tragic death of the housewife. Now, the process will further be sped up.

Notably, roads of almost Rs 500 crore have been built in Malda under various schemes, including Pathasree-Rastasree in the last few years.

It has also come under the scanner that the deceased was suffering from fever for a few days and was

under the treatment of a quack in the village.

ASHA workers of the village are also being asked whether they had any information about the ailments of the woman.

Furthermore, no record of the family calling for an ambulance has been found.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The death is very unfortunate. We are taking all the necessary steps. The higher authorities are also responding very quickly about this. The enquiry committee will submit the report and then further action will be taken.”