Malda: Forensic team visits crime scene

Malda: A 2-member team of West Bengal Forensic Science Laboratory (WBFSL) headed by Chitrakshya Sarkar, Assistant Director, visited the crime scene at Ambazar in English Bazar where the murder of a minor girl on January 29 took place to collect further samples. On Tuesday, Mousumi Rakshit, senior scientific officer of WBFSL also collected samples.



The minor was brutally murdered with her head being severed from the body with a sharp weapon and

thrown apart.

The police arrested a relative of the victim named Shrikant Kesari alias Sonu (27) within 48 hours of the incident on January 31.

The accused is now making deceptive statements to the police and the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. The police are also depending on forensics to crack the case and find out the real motive behind such a brutal murder though the accused alleged to have done it owing to an old grudge with the girl’s father.

Sarkar, after collecting samples from the spot, said: “Rakshit was here to find biological samples and I am here for the physical ones. We shall send reports as soon as possible.”

After this horrific incident, the whole district, including English Bazar was shocked and came to streets with silent rallies holding candles.

Manoj Keshri, the bereaved father, said: “The police can do anything they want but I want them to secure capital punishment for the killer of my little daughter. He has no right to live after such a heinous act.”