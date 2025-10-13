Malda firecracker market to open today with tight security measures

Malda: The much-awaited Malda firecracker market is officially going to be opened from Tuesday, marking the beginning of the festive business season ahead of Kali Puja. The scheduled opening on Monday evening has been deferred for a day due to some unavoidable reasons. However, unlike traditional open markets spread across different parts of English Bazar municipal area, this year too, the district administration has ensured that the entire bazaar operates in one designated area for safety reasons.

For the third consecutive year, the firecracker market is being held at the Agriculture Farm Ground in Malda town, jointly organised by the Malda district administration and the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce. Temporary stalls have been set up for traders, with strict supervision to ensure safety compliance.

Ashok Saha, Secretary of the Malda District Firecracker Association, said: “This market has been operating successfully for the last three years. Business has been good and many traders are benefiting from the organised setup.”

This year, a total of 51 stalls have been allotted—41 for retail sellers and 10 for wholesalers. The market will continue until October 20. To prevent any fire hazards, all electrical wiring has been laid underground and 24-hour security personnel have been deployed. Special storage facilities have also been arranged in Sujapur and Bakharpur under Kaliachak Police Station for safe stock-keeping of firecrackers.

Uttam Basak, Secretary of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: “With the administration’s cooperation, we have been able to set up a completely separate firecracker market for the past few years. This system ensures both business convenience and public safety.”

The market continues to attract both wholesale and retail buyers from across the district, making it a major seasonal hub for festive firecracker trade in Malda.