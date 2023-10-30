Malda: Firecracker market to be held in English Bazar from Nov 1

Malda: English Bazar is going to hold a temporary green crackers’ market for the upcoming festivals of Chhath and Diwali in the agricultural farm grounds from November 1 according to government rules. Only government-approved crackers will be sold in this market with a ban on the sale of sound-producing crackers.



Last year, for the first time such a market was organised following the Kolkata model at the Malda College ground but taking a lesson from the explosion in Netaji Market warehouse, the administration has not given permission for the fair to be held in any field of the populated area.

This time it has been moved to Madanpur Green Park in the field adjacent to the Agricultural Farm behind the University of Gour Banga (UGB). It will start on November 1 and continue till Chhath Pujo. Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce is the organiser of the market with administrative support.

Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: “It cannot be held in populated places this time. There is an order from the administration in this regard. All types of green crackers approved by the Environment department will be sold here. There are 42 stalls. Not only the sale, there will also be a display of fireworks.”

All kinds of accessories for ‘Bhoot Chaturdashi’ will also be put up for sale. It is expected that the traders can gain more profit this time than last time.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “Forty shops have been allocated for wholesale stockists at Karmatirtha of Bakharpur in Sujapur for the time being. For the first time this year, Chanchal and Samsi also have these temporary markets. Licenses for the traders are being distributed. Safety and security of the people is the first priority.”