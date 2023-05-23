Malda fire: 2 dead, at least 10 shops gutted in market

malda: Two persons were killed and ten shops were totally gutted in a massive fire that broke out at the Netaji Municipal Market, the largest market in English Bazar, Malda on Tuesday morning at around 7am. As many as 6 fire engines rushed to spot and managed to control the fire in about four hours. Meanwhile, a firefighter fell ill due to asphyxiation while controlling the fire.



An explosion at a firecracker shop in the market was identified as the initial cause of the fire. Somnath Saha, the owner of the shop along with few others have been detained by the police for questioning. The police are also investigating whether the shop has requisite licenses to stock firecrackers.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The cause of the fire is being investigated. So far two people have died. Information on the extent of damage is being collected. We have launched an investigation. Requisition has been sent to the forensic science laboratory, Kolkata for an expert team to visit the place of occurrence to know the actual cause of the fire.”

The SP further stated that an FIR is being lodged over this incident and some persons have been detained and are being questioned. Documents are being requisitioned for verification. The spot has been cordoned off.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Rishi @ Manglu (45 years) a resident of the Ramchandrapur area, and Ganesh Karmakar (48 years) from Bahannp Bigha area in Bagbari.

Rishi, a van puller by profession, and Karmakar went to work at the shop on Tuesday morning when the explosion took place while unloading a carbide drum. They were rescued by the fire brigade and sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where both were declared brought dead by the hospital. The dead bodies have been handed over to their families after post mortem examination.

Primarily it is assumed that due to extreme heat, the gunpowder and carbide stored in the shop exploded which might have caused the explosion. Other reasons are also being investigated. The chairman of English Bazar Municipality(EBM) and members of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce reached the spot after receiving the news of the explosion. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of EBM, said: “The police and firemen handled the situation promptly. Legal action will be taken in case anything illegal is found in the investigation.” Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce said: “Several shops were destroyed in the fire. Damages are to the tune of crores of Rupees. Malda Merchant Chamber will also look into the matter.”