Malda: Fatal collision in Kaliachak claims two lives, four people injured

Malda: Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning when a speeding four-wheeler rammed into a toto (battery operated rickshaw) in Kaliachak’s Jalalpur Danga area, leaving two people dead and four others critically injured.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7 am on National Highway 12 when a four-wheeler, heading from Malda towards Kaliachak at high speed, lost control and crashed into a toto. The impact was so severe that the toto was torn apart, while the car veered off the road and plunged into a roadside canal. The toto driver, Nurul Sheikh (50) of Sujapur and Adreba Bibi (50) of Mosinpur died on the spot. Four others, including two toto passengers, sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Local residents alleged that the car was being driven recklessly under the influence of intoxicants. Police later recovered suspected narcotic substances from the vehicle. “The car was coming like a storm. In seconds, it smashed the toto into pieces. It also dragged the toto for at least 70 metre,” said Ashikul Sheikh, son-in-law of the deceased woman.

Another bystander recalled the chaos that followed. “People screamed and ran towards the spot. It was horrifying to see the Toto crushed to pieces. The driver of the car appeared to be intoxicated,” said another eyewitness.

Police from Kaliachak Police Station reached the site shortly after the incident, seized the vehicle and began an investigation.

Officials said the exact cause of the accident is being probed. The incident has sparked tension and shock in the locality.