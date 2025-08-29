MALDA: Farmers take to premium rice cultivation amid rising demand

MALDA: Famous for its mangoes, Malda district is now making its mark in premium rice cultivation, particularly with Gobindobhog and Tulaipanji, varieties traditionally associated with Uttar Dinajpur. Farmers across several blocks, encouraged by the Agriculture department, have begun cultivating these highly sought-after aromatic rice varieties.

District Agriculture officer, Biplab Kumar Barman explained: “In the past few years, the acreage of Gobindobhog and Tulaipanji had declined, affecting farmers’ income. With the support of the Central Integrated Crop Management Scheme, we have distributed improved seeds and provided technical guidance. Farmers are now showing renewed interest.”

The department has already identified 562 acres across Gazole, Habibpur, Bamangola, Chanchal, and Harishchandrapur blocks for cultivation this year. Last year, only about 100 hectares were brought under Gobindobhog. Farmers have also been given training in modern cultivation methods to maximise yield.

Local farmer Rakesh Barman from Habibpur noted: “This would not have been possible without the department’s support. The cost of cultivating these varieties is high, but with guidance and assistance, we are managing it.”

However, traders have expressed mixed views. Rice dealer Rana Masud argued that yields are still not as high as expected. “Production has not increased much, but demand has soared. Prices of these two varieties have risen sharply. In the Puja season, demand will climb further. Only when cultivation expands can supply meet demand and stabilise prices,” he said.

Currently, Malda markets sell Gobindobhog rice at Rs 65 per kg and Tulaipanji at Rs 150 per kg. Officials believe that as cultivation picks up, local demand can be met without relying on imports, allowing farmers to earn better returns.