Malda farmers reap rich rewards from marigold cultivation

Malda: Fields across Malda district are now dotted with vibrant yellow marigold flowers, marking a significant shift in the region’s agricultural landscape. Once heavily dependent on South Bengal for flowers such as marigold, rose, and tuberose, Malda has emerged as a major producer itself, thanks to increasing farmer interest and sustained support from the state government.



Until a few years ago, flower traders brought marigolds daily by train from South Bengal to meet local demand. That dependence has now reduced sharply. Farmers across blocks like Mothabari, Old Malda, Habibpur, Gazole, Chanchal and Ratua have taken up marigold cultivation on a large scale, finding it both profitable and reliable.

Bimal Mandal, a farmer from Mothabari cultivating marigolds on four bighas of land, said: “Earlier, no one in this area considered flower farming seriously. Now, seeing the profit, many farmers have shifted to marigold cultivation.” Similar optimism is visible in Old Malda’s Mahishbathani area. Abdul Rahman, a farmer from Kadirpur, noted: “This year we had proper winter which helped production. We are harvesting flowers daily and selling them regularly.”

In Habibpur block, areas from Dhalakandar to Jhinjhinipukur have witnessed extensive marigold farming.

According to the district horticulture department, marigold cultivation in Malda has expanded from nearly 20 hectares a decade ago to about 800 hectares now. The cost of cultivation is around Rs 35,000 per bigha, of which 40 per cent is subsidised by the state government.

The growing success of marigold cultivation has not only boosted farmers’ earnings but also reduced Malda’s reliance on external markets.